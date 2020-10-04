NCW to Act against Amit Malviya, Digvijaya Singh for Identifying Hathras Victim 'Once Rape is Established'

New Delhi: After few raised questions over the legality of BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya sharing the identity of the 19-year-old alleged Hathras gang rape victim who succumbed to injuries in a Delhi hospital, the NCW chief said it will send notice to all those who shared the identity, including actor Swara Bhaskar, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh among others, once rape is established.

"Not only Amit Malviya but others like Digvijaya Singh, Swara Bhaskar & many others have revealed the identity of the Hathras victim on social media and others at Jantar Mantar," said the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

Sharma further stated that the report is not clear on rape and Court has also taken Suo Motu cognizance. "Once its clear, NCW will give notice to everyone. I have details of each and every person putting pictures on social media or on posters," said she.

On the evening of October 2, Malviya had tweeted a video of the victim saying, "Haathras victim's interaction with a reporter outside AMU where she claimed there was an attempt to strangulate her neck.

"None of it is to take away from the atrocity of the crime but unfair to colour it and demean the gravity of one heinous crime against another."

The 48 second video was fodder enough for many to demand action against the BJP leader for allegedly violating laws that preserve the identity of sexual assault victims.

Under the Indian penal code, revealing the identity of a sexual assault victim is prohibited. But with demand for action against Malviya, the NCW has clarified, whenever it does take action against him, others like Swara Bhaskar and Digvijaya Singh too will face consequences.

The 19-year-old Hathras girl died following an alleged gang rape. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after having suffered fractures, partial paralysis and a spinal injury following the savage assault.—IANS