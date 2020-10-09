National Flag to be flown at half mast in Delhi and Capitals of all States and Union Territories

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on October 8, 2020 in New Delhi.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that the National Flag will be flown at half mast in Delhi and the Capitals of all States and Union Territories where it is regularly flown, on October 9, 2020 and on the day of the funeral, at the place where the funeral takes place. It has also been decided that a State Funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary.



The date, time and venue of the funeral will be intimated later.

