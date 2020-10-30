Modi reaches Ahmedabad to inaugurate, lay stones of 21 projects at Kevadiya





Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday for a two-day visit to Gujarat, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a number of projects at the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya Colony later in the day.

Soon after he landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning, Modi went to former Chief Minister and late BJP stalwart Keshubhai Patel's residence to pay his respect and offered his condolences to the grieving family.





He also paid visit to the families of former BJP parliamentarian- legislator duo brothers, Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia, who passed away during the week and offered condolences.

The developmental works will be taken up under the Kevadiya Integrated Development Projects to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

On Friday, 17 projects are slated to be inaugurated at the statue site and foundation stones laid for four other projects at Kevadiya.

These projects include Jungle Safari - a state-of-the-art zoological park built on 375 acres situated at levels of 29 to 180 metres above average sea level.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a children's nutrition park that features a joyride train for children and adults to help increase nutritional awareness through edutainment.

The other projects slated to be inaugurated are the Cactus Garden - an architectural greenhouse displaying cacti and other succulent plants from 17 countries, apart from an 'Aarogaya Van', a garden spread over 17 acres and having 5 lakh plant of 380 species of medicinal herbs. There is also a wellness centre called Santhigiri based on Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, and Panchkarma treatments.

Modi will also inaugurate a website developed for the Kevadiya Integrated Development Projects in UN-specified languages. He will also inaugurate a mobile application for the Kevadiya site.

Ekta Cruise for boating experience in the Narmada river, Gora Bridge, Garudeshwar Weir, government quarters at Kevadiya, bus bay terminus, Khalwani eco-tourism, Ekta nursery and homestay tourism projects are also slated for inauguration.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones of government quarters at Statue of Unity jetty site, administrative building, SRP quarters and also Adarsh Gam (ideal village).

—IANS