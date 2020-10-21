Top
Modi Pays Tribute to Police Forces on Police Commemoration Day, Lauds Effort in Fight against Covid-19

 The Hawk |  21 Oct 2020 6:43 AM GMT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

In his message on Police Commemoration Day, Modi said from preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

"We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens," he tweeted. The prime minister added, "Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered."

—PTI

