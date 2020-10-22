Modi calls for maintaining Covid protocol amid festivities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people to maintain Corona protocol while participating in festivities.

Unveiling Durga Puja in a Pandal in Kolkata, organised by the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), the Prime Minister said wearing of masks, social distancing and other preventive measures should be strictly followed during the festival time to check spread of Coronavirus.



This was first time when a PM interacted with Bengalis over Durga Puja taking time out of his busy schedule.



Addressing the gathering, the PM recalled the rich contribution of Bengal from the freedom movement to the overall socio-economic development of country.



"Bengal had contributed largely since Independence and it's great role in the cultural field is immense. As earlier the state had shown 'Disha' to country, we hope it will continue to direct the country in the Corona Shadow," Mr Modi said.



The Prime Minister, who started his speech in Bengali, offered Durga Puja and Diwali greetings to people.



The PM is supposed to inaugurate at least ten Pujas online in Bengal today (Mahashasthi) - five in Kolkata, one in Midnapore and the rest in North Bengal.



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already inaugurated nearly seventy Pujas spread across ten districts.



—UNI