Maoists set vehicles ablaze in MP

Balaghat (MP): Nearly a dozen Maoists set three vehicles on fire in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh which were involved in construction work on a road as 10 to 12 Maoists were reportedly involved in the incident on Sunday.

According to official information, road construction work is on between Devbareilly-Malkua in Lanji police station area and this work is being undertaken by a Raipur contractor. On Sunday morning, the Maoists set ablaze a truck and two tractors as well as threatened an employee of the company.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari told the media that the Maoists are suspected to be involved in the incident and the police are carrying out search operations to nab them.

—IANS