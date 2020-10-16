Make police and administration "politically neutral and sanitise power corridors of non state actors" : Guv

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked the Mamata Banerjee Government to make police and administration "politically neutral and sanitise power corridors of non state actors."

Taking to his twitter handle, Mr Dhankhar said, "Rattling #MAP not enough- response to Oct 11

@MamataOfficial

MUST "A high time..Madam Chief Minister, to salvage claim of 'heading' a 'democratic government' in West Bengal."

"..make police and administration 'politically neutral';sanitise power corridors of non state actors," he added.

—UNI