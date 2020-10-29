Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse-Patil Tests Positive for Covid-19

Top
 The Hawk |  29 Oct 2020 3:45 PM GMT

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment for the infection. Over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have tested positive for the disease over the past few months.

Taking to Twitter, the minister of excise and labour department said he had undergone a COVID-19 test and the reports have come out positive. Walse-Patil informed that his health is fine and as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors, he is undergoing treatment.

The minister also urged people who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested as a precaution. Earlier, ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (public works department), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Varsha Gaikwad (school education), Eknath Shinde (urban development) and Nitin Raut (energy) and eight other ministers had contracted the infection.—PTI

