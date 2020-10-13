Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar assumes command of White Knight Corps

Jammu: Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday took over command of the elite White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Harsha Gupta.

Lt Gen Harsha Gupta on relinquishing the command of the White Knight Corps laid wreath for the brave soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the Nation at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal at Nagrota Military Station and called upon all ranks to continue on the path to strive for excellence.

On assuming command of the White Knight Corps, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar expressed that it was an honour to command such an elite formation with a rich history of J&K.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm and always remain combat ready to thwart the nefarious designs of our adversaries and inimical forces while being in complete synergy with civil administration and Para-Military Forces.

