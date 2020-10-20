Lockdown might have ended, but not coronavirus: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the citizens to not lower guard against novel coronavirus as it still persists and warned any laxity might ruin all the efforts of the government to contain the virus spread.

"From the Janata curfew till today all Indians have come a long way.With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation. However, we must not lower our guard. We must not let the situation change. Till the time there is no vaccine, we must keep our fight against coronavirus going,' Mr Modi said in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister, in his seventh address this year, said markets are bright again as the festive season has arrived but people need to remember that lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists.

Mr Modi said the world including India is working on the possible vaccine and his government will make sure the vaccine reaches the last man.

—UNI