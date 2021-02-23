Top
Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey To Head Srinagar-Based Chinar Corps

 The Hawk |  23 Feb 2021 4:49 AM GMT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey is set to take over as the next corps commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps looking after the entire anti-terrorist operations in the Kashmir valley and Line of Control there.

He is presently the Director-General of the Territorial Army.

Lt General Pandey attended the strategic leadership institution -- National Defence College (NDC). He has also completed the National Security Strategy course from National War College, National Defence University. (ANI)

Updated : 23 Feb 2021 4:49 AM GMT
The Hawk


