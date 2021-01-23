Leopard Killed, its Meat Consumed by Villagers in Kerala's Idukki District; 5 Arrested

Idukki: Afull-grown leopard was trapped, killed and portion of its meat consumed by five villagers here, police said. The five, hailing from Mankulam in the high-range Idukki district, were arrested on Friday, forest officials said.

The animal's skin, teeth and claws have been recovered from the arrested, Mankulam Range Forest officer V B Udayasooryan, told PTI. The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday.

The animal, believed to be 6-7 year-old, was trapped by laying a snare by the accused. The leopard used to stray into their farm, harming their cattle.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, produced before a court and remanded to custody.—PTI