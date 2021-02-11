Kiran Bedi writes open letter, says CM urging President to recall her due to transparency brought by her

Puducherry: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi shared an open letter on Thursday stating that the administration has become more transparent, due to which the Chief Minister is constantly asking to recall her.

"Possible reasons of vested interests in Puducherry constantly striving for my recall, transparency in governance by optimum use of technology, due diligence, financial prudence. Hon'ble Courts upholding UT ACT/Rules whenever challenged," Bedi tweeted.



Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to recall the LG for her alleged interference with the administration of UT.

The open letter shared with citizens of her Union Territory (UT) Bedi said, "Four major digital transformations have occurred in the administration of Puducherry, in the past few years, which may have caused discernment amongst a certain class of people. As these changes have broken through the monopolies and made the administration direct, transparent and accountable."

The first transformation is that all financial transactions have been made electronic. The administration is making all the purchases and tenders by the GEM portal for competitive rates. Everything is on record leaving no scope for favourites or hiding information, Kiran Bedi said in her open letter.

She further said all the welfare funds or incentives are done by direct transfer to the account of beneficiaries.

"Third, anytime the power and responsibility of the LG under the UT Act, General Financial Rules and Business Rules were challenged these came in confirmation of the LG position," the letter read.

The fourth transformation is that the maximum use of Whatsapp technology, virtual conferences, and social media presence has brought the public officials in alignment with information.

Bedi said the change, which has come due to her work is being resisted by the Chief Minister. (ANI)