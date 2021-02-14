Top
Home > India News > Khattar calls on Shah on farmers stir

Khattar calls on Shah on farmers' stir

 The Hawk |  14 Feb 2021 4:42 PM GMT

Khattar calls on Shah on farmers stir
X

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and apprised him of the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Besides, Khattar also discussed various topics with the Minister, said an official statement.

Later, the Chief Minister while responding to a question regarding damage caused by the rioters to government property, said the state government was already considering to bring a strict law to recover losses caused by these agitators from their properties'.

—IANS

Updated : 14 Feb 2021 4:42 PM GMT
Tags:    Khattar   Shah   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X