Kerala: Rahul Gandhi takes dip in Arabian Sea with fishermen

Kollam (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dip in the Arabian Sea with fishermen during his visit to Kerala's Kollam district to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

"Every morning our nation's fisherfolk work tirelessly to provide for millions of Indians. The work they do is difficult and painstaking but incredibly rewarding. It was an honour and a privilege to spend time with them and experience just a fragment of the hard work they put in," he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader slammed BJP-led central government and LDF government in Kerala and said the party will come up with the "people's manifesto" for the forthcoming assembly which will reflect the voice of the residents of the state.

Gandhi has also courted controversy with his 'MP in North' statement, with several ministers, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur hitting out at the Wayanad MP for his statements and have accused him of creating a 'north-south' divide.

Kerala is likely to face assembly elections in April-May this year.