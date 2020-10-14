'Kashmiri militants will take shelter if RJD wins in Bihar'

Patna: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has courted controversy for saying "if the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) wins the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar, Kashmiri militants will take shelter in the state".

Rai made the remark while addressing a rally in Vaishali's Mahanar constituency.

His comment on Monday was much similar to the 2015 statement of a prominent BJP leader who had said "if Mahagathbandhan wins the election, crackers will be burst in Pakistan".

"The NDA government is eliminating militants from Kashmir but I have great apprehension about militants taking shelters in Bihar once the RJD government gains power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have given a responsibility to me, and we will not allow it to happen in Bihar," Rai, a senior BJP leader from Bihar, said.

"Our government has scrapped Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir. Our armed forces have strongly retorted against China recently," he said.

Addressing the people, he said: "When it comes to fighting other countries, our armed forces under the leadership of PM Modi is capable of doing it. When it comes to the fight within the country, PM Modi and Home Minister Shah get strength from you. I urge you to not let them down and vote for BJP and NDA."

Reacting on the militants remark, Chitranjan Gagan, the state spokesperson of RJD, said: "The statement given by Nityanand Rai is extremely shameful. What kind of language is he using at a political rally?

"He should apologise to the people of Bihar. He is holding the Minister of State for Home Affairs portfolio and he does not have dignity for the post."

Slamming Rai, and his party, Gagan said: "It reflects his petty mentality. BJP leaders are frustrated, and desperate to retain power in Bihar."

—IANS