Karnataka Pontiff Shivalinga Succumbs to Coronavirus

Shivalinga swami, the pontiff of Medini mutt in Karnataka's Mysuru, has died of Covid-19 at a private hospital here, an official said on Friday. He was 75.

"Shivalinga of Medini mutt at Talakad in Mysuru died of the infection at JSS Hospital at Mysuru on Thursday," Narsipur Tahsildar S. Nagesh told IANS.

The pontiff was admitted to the hospital three days ago after testing positive for the virus.

"The pontiff's body was brought to the mutt and buried in its premises as per the Covid protocol and Lingayat community rites," added Nagesh.

Apart from imparting religious training and giving spiritual discourses, the pontiff taught his wards in Sanskrit as he was a scholar in the ancient language.—PTI