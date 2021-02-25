JP Nadda's 'Poribortan Yatra' in Barrackpore postponed after police deny permission

Barrackpore (WB): BJP president Jagat Prasad Nadda's "Poriborton Yatra" scheduled on Thursday has been postponed as the police denied permission at the the instance of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, claimed BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

The rally scheduled on Thursday was to have taken place in North 24 Parganas district's industrial city Barrackpore, some 30 km away from Kolkata.

Arjun Singh said all other programmes of their party leader was on in the region for the day.

He also said the party would approach the court to seek permission and hold their proposed "Poribortan Yatra" once approval is obtained.

"All the programs of JP Nadda ji in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency will be held as scheduled. He will visit Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's residence and museum in Naihati. Will have lunch at Jute Mill worker's home and address public meeting at Anandpuri, Barrackpore," Singh added.

Barrackpore Police on Thursday cancelled the permission for BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' on Ghosh Para Road.

Mr Nadda reached Kolkata on Wednesday night to launch the "Lokkho Sonar Bangla Manifesto Crowdsourcing" programme on Thursday morning, projecting party's poll promise of rebuilding the state as "Sonar Bangla" and hold the public rally.

He is also scheduled to address a conference of the intelligentsia, among his other engagements during a daylong stay in the poll-bound state, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni had said.

The BJP chief will also pay tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the composer of Vande Mataram, at his residence and museum.

—UNI