Jagdish Tytler trying to usurp properties: Sekhri family

New Delhi: The Sekhri family has told the Delhi High Court that former Union Minister, Jagdish Tytler, is a well-known politician and has been taking advantage of his position to influence the investigation and prevent the accused persons from being brought to justice for their wrongful acts to usurp the properties of Gautam Oveseas Ltd.

In its reply to a petition filed by the J.D. Tytler Learning Centre, they said that they had filed the complaint before the Special Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing, New Delhi in July 2018, but due to the influence and connections of Petitioner No 3 (Jagdish Tytler), no FIR was registered till the complainants approached the ACMM, Patiala House Courts, under Section 156 (3) CrPC. for registration of FIR.

The FIR was ultimately registered on July 09, 2019, but under the influence of Petitioner No 3 (Jagdish Tytler), a shoddy investigation is being conducted by the EOW, the reply said.

The investigation will reveal the illegalities committed by the accused persons in order to misappropriate the properties of Gautam Overseas Ltd through underhand means. The government submits that it is apposite that the investigation be completed so that the truth of the wrongful acts of the accused persons is brought to light. The petition is a belated attempt to stall and prevent the investigation from reaching its logical conclusion. For this reason, the petition ought to be dismissed and the investigation should not be hindered, the reply said.

The present petition is only filed by 3 accused persons out of total 11 accused. This clearly establishes the fact that Tytler, who is the husband of Petitioner No 2 and the chairman of the Petitioner No 1, is the real face behind the entire criminal conspiracy hatched to illegally usurp the 25 per cent share of the complainants in the properties of Gautam Overseas Ltd (GOL). The properties are valued at Rs 273 crore as per valuation conducted under the guidance of Justice (retd) Mukul Mudgal under the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Sekhri family reply said that the accused Jagdish Tytler in FIR N,o. 124/2019, in connivance with Bhupinder Sekhri, stole the title documents of the 2 properties from Gautam Overseas Ltd's registered office and later passed the same onto accused no. 2 (benami company of accused no l, namely M/ s. Sun Real Estates (Madras) Pvt. Ltd.).

"The fact that the accused persons received the property documents and later 'lost' the original documents is confirmed by them: before EOW and various fora. EOW has still not investigated this aspect fully and therefore the complainants have moved the Patiala Courts for monitoring of the investigation of the case. The theft of title documents and the illegal usurpation of the properties is not a civil matter but a criminal conspiracy," the Sekhri family said.

"Moreover, all the three petitioners are inter-linked and in wrongful occupation of the properties of GOL and are therefore connected to the case. The Petitioners are co-conspirators with the other accused persons and none of them can be excluded from the investigation. Hence, the petition seeking quashing of FIR is liable to be dismissed," it said.

Contacted for a response, Tytler said only his lawyer can provide details.

—IANS