J P Nadda launches BJP's Sonar Bangla mission ahead of election

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Jagat Prasad Nadda on Thursday said their primary mission was to restore Bengal glorious tradition and culture, which have been eroded due to negligence of the successive governments and took nosedive during the Mamata Banerjee's regime.

Launching an election manifesto " Lokkho (aim) Sonar Bangla" and

crowdsourcing campaign, he said the BJP's primary mission to rebuild the state as "Sonar Bangla" where everyone will enjoy sabka saat sabka Vikash where there will be " no cut money and corruption-mukt.

He said the party was now emotionally involved in the restoration of Bengal glorious tradition and culture.

As Mr Nadda launched the 'Sonar Bangla' mission, he said the party will accept suggestions from about two crore people during crowdsourcing from all the 294 assembly constituencies in the state.

" We'll make available about 30,000 suggestion boxes across Bengal. Around 100 boxes will be kept in 294 assembly constituencies. Our workers will go from door to door with 50 boxes and 50 will be placed at strategic locations," Mr Nadda explained.

The 'Sonar Bangla' campaign will be conducted from March 3-20.

"We are making all efforts to work towards making 'Sonar Bangla', with the inclusion of contributions of Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar for Bengal as well as for the country," Mr Nadda said.

He also assured that the dues to the farmers and poor people, which the Mamata Banerjee government denied, will be provided once the BJP was voted to power.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has assured that they will provide the previous installments and when our government is formed in Bengal, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched here and 73 lakh farmers of the state will be benefitted," the BJP chief reiterated.

He said there are around 10 crore farmers in the country, of them around 73 lakhs are in Bengal itself. 7 installments of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi have already been released but the farmers in Bengal have remained deprived of it.'

—UNI