India's Covid tally surges past 81L, Delhi sees 5K cases daily

New Delhi: With a fresh spike of 48,268 coronavirus infections and 551 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Saturday rose to 81,37,119. The national capital, too, witnessed a rise in the number of infections with around 5,000 cases being recorded daily for the past three days.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 5,82,649 are currently active, 74,32,829 have been discharged, while 1,21,641 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 91.34 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,72,858 cases, including 43,837 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 5,891 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike till date, taking the total caseload to over 3.81 lakh with 47 new fatalities pushing the death count in the national capital to 6,470.

This is the highest single-day figure Delhi reported since pandemic struck the country. The national capital, which is battling the third wave of infections, has been logging over 5,000 cases daily for the past three days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 10,67,976 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,87,96,094.

—IANS