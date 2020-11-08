India's corona tally crosses 85L-mark, over 45K new cases

New Delhi: India's coronavirus cases crossed the 85-lakh mark on Sunday as 45,674 new cases and 559 more COVID-19 deaths were reported, official data showed.

While the country's total tally reached 85,07,754, its COVID-19 death toll totalled 1,26,121, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data.



India's active cases now add up to 5,12,665 whereas cured cases total 78,68,968 as 49,082 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.



-While its recovery rate stands at 92.49 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.48 per cent, the data showed.



The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 11,13,209 more samples in a single day on Saturday, taking the total tests so far to 11,65,42,304.



Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit Indian state with 17,14,273 total cases, including 45,115 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.



The national capital on Saturday witnessed a slight drop in new coronavirus cases as it logged 6,953 more infections, taking its overall tally to 4,30,784.



On Friday, the capital city had recorded 7,178 new cases -- its highest single-day tally since the pandemic struck.



Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 new cases daily for the last five days.



According to the Delhi government data, 6,338 more patients recovered while 79 others died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,83,614 patients in Delhi have recovered, 40,258 cases are active, and 6,912 deaths recorded so far. The fatality rate stands at 0.85 per cent.



—IANS