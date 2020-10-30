Indian Navy's INS Kora fires anti-ship missile, hits target in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: Demonstrating its capabilities, Indian Navy guided missile corvette INS Kora on Friday fired an anti-ship missile (AShM) and hit its target at maximum range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.

"AShM fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said on Friday here.

INS Kora was commissioned into service in 1998.

The warship, designed in-house by the Navy under Project 25A, has a displacement of 1,350 tonnes. It is equipped with Kh-35 anti-ship missiles.

Last week, the Indian Navy shared a video showing an anti-ship missile (AShM) launched by its Missile Corvette INS Prabal with deadly accuracy at maximum range and sinking the target ship.

Spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to Twitter and posted a video of the missile launch. The missile launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea homed in on its target - an old ship - and hit it with deadly accuracy at its maximum range.

"AShM launched by Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship," the Indian Navy said in a tweet.

—UNI