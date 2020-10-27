Indian Army's Top Officers Take Integrity Pledge

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane and all commanders of force took an integrity pledge on Tuesday to follow the rule of law and perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner.

All the army commanders are in Delhi for the ongoing four days army Commanders' Conference. The senior leadership of the Army reiterated to lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in public interest.

These attributes are imbibed in every soldier and officer of the Indian Army from the start of their service life. The Indian Army is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week to maintain core values of honesty and integrity.

Further sources said that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address during the Commanders' Conference has been postponed to Wednesday.

Early in the day, the Army commanders and Colonel of the regiments present in Delhi laid wreath at the National War memorial at India Gate to mark their respect for the Infantry Day.

This year on the Infantry Day, the troops present for ceremonial duties at the war memorial were from 13 Kumaon which fought last man last round at the Battle of Rezangla in the winter of 1962. Rezangla is the point that Indian troops have recently occupied in South Pongang Tso, last month, amid India and China border stand-off.

The Indian Army is holding four days commanders' conference from October 26 where all strategic and human resources are being deliberated upon.

The conference is an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations. The ongoing border situation with China would be the main focus of discussion during the conference.

—IANS