Indian Army Chief General Naravane reaches Everest basecamp

Kathmandu: Visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukunda Naravane on Friday reached the Everest base camp for sightseeing before wrapping up his three-day visit to the Himalayan nation later in the day.

According to the Nepal Army, General Naravane reached the Everest base camp on Friday morning and had breakfast at Hotel Everest View located at an altitude of 3,880 meters.

Before returning to New Delhi, the Indian Army chief will hold a meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who also holds the portfolio of the Defence Ministry.

On Thursday, General Navarane was conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The ceremony at the President's Office was attended by Prime Minister Oli, Indian Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra and other senior officials of both the countries.

Earlier in the day, after delegation-level talks with General Purna Chandra Thapa, the Chief of the Army Staff of Nepal Army, Naravane presented medical equipment to two field hospitals of the Nepal Army.

Shortly after his arrival on Wednesday, he had visited Basantapur Durbar Square and PashupatiNath Temple in Kathmandu.

—IANS