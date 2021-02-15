India won't be silenced: Rahul on activist Disha's arrest

New Delhi: A day after the arrest of Disha Ravi, and non-bailable warrants issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu over 'toolkit' matter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government and said India won't be "silenced".

Rahul Gandhi quoted a Hindi couplet in his tweet and said: "India won't be silenced".

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday too had reacted sharply to the arrest of Disha Ravi, the 21-year-old activist from Bengaluru, for her alleged involvement in sharing the 'toolkit' related to the farmers' protests.



Disha Ravi is one of the founders of the 'Friday for Future' campaign and allegedly edited the 'toolkit' and forwarded it on social media. She was picked up from her house in Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against the "creators" of the 'toolkit', which was later shared by global climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The police have described Disha Ravi as a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination and said that she had started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to draft the document.

--IANS