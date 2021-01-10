Top
India to Get UN Tag of International Disaster Response Force for NDRF

India to Get UN Tag of International Disaster Response Force for NDRF

 10 Jan 2021

India to Get UN Tag of International Disaster Response Force for NDRF
New Delhi: India could soon be a part of the United Nations (UN) mandated international disaster rescue operations as the country's federal contingency force, NDRF, is expected to obtain a globally recognised standardisation later this year, a top ranking official has said. The authorisation will be done by the Switzerland-headquartered INSARAG (or the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group) which is a network of more than 90 countries and organisations under the UN umbrella to deal with urban search and rescue related issues.

"Just like we have the Bureau of Indian Standards in the country, the UN agency INSARAG standardises disaster response teams across the world. It is an international gold standard," NDRF director general S N Pradhan told .—PTIa

Updated : 10 Jan 2021 3:10 PM GMT
