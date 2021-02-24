India only country on track among G20 nations to meet climate change mitigation commitments: Javadekar

New Delhi: Speaking at the United Nation Security Council Open Debate "Addressing climate-related risks to international peace and security" Minister of Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said that India is the only country on track among G20 nations to meet its climate change mitigation commitments. "India is the only country on track among G20 nations to meet its climate change mitigation commitments.

We're meeting our Paris Agreement's target and will exceed it. India currently has fastest-growing solar energy program.

We have expanded access to clean cooking fuel to over 80 mn households. Our recent commitment of installing 450 gigawatts renewable energy, elimination of single-use plastic, 100% railway electrification among other measures have added to our climate ambitions," said Javadekar.

—ani