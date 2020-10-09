In a landmark event, PM to launch physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme

Move set to have a transformative impact on rural India and empower millions

6.62 lakh villages to be covered under the Scheme in a phased manner over a period of four years



It will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a historic move set to transform rural India and empower millions of Indians, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme on 11th October, via video conferencing.

The launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their Property Cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones. This would be followed by physical distribution of the Property Cards by the respective State governments.­­­­ These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six States including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka. Beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive the physical copies of the Property Cards within one day - Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of Property Card, so it will take a month's time.



The move will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits. Also, this is the first time ever that such a large-scale exercise involving the most modern means of technology is being carried out to benefit millions of rural property owners.



Prime Minister will also be interacting with some of the beneficiaries during the event. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj will be present on the occasion. The programme will commence from 11 AM.









