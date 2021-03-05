I'm here because of RSS, PM Modi is also proud of it: Karnataka CM slams Congress

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Slamming Congress party for raising slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state assembly, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that he is proud to be associated with RSS as he is in the current position because of the organisation.

Talking to media in the Assembly premises, Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proudly says he is from RSS.

"They (Opposition) keep saying RSS-RSS, the more they say the more powerful RSS will become. I am here today because of RSS. PM also proudly says he is from RSS. They even talk nonsense about PM's beard, when he has been appreciated worldwide for his fight against COVID-19," he said.

Further slamming the Opposition MLAs for making "useless allegations" during the two-days special Assembly session, Yediyurappa said, "You are opposition MLAs, sit in the Assembly to talk about the welfare of people of the state, not raise frivolous issues. I called a special session of two days, but they don't even talk instead make useless allegations."

On Thursday, during a debate on "One Nation, One Election," Congress members stormed to the well of the House, terming the debate as "RSS conspiracy to end democracy in the country." —ANI