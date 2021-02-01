IIM-Lucknow to study CRPF jawans' stress issues, find solutions

Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow (IIM-L) will now carry out a study on the behavioural pattern of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who work under extreme conditions.

IIM-L will also suggest measures to overcome the stress levels so that they may discharge their duties more efficiently.

The CRPF has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU,) with IIM-L in this regard over the weekend.

The MoU was signed by CRPF Director General A.P. Maheshwari and IIM Lucknow Director Prof. Archana Shukla.

"As the CRPF personnel stay away from their families for months together, they are under constant mental stress which also needs to be addressed," a CRPF official said.

Prof. Shukla said, "This forwards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a stronger interface between the security forces and academia. The CRPF entered into an MoU with IIM Lucknow to make an evidence-based study of the 'work-life balance' of the CRPF warriors that would lead to mental strengthening as well as domestic empowerment besides other policy derivatives.

To start off, IIM Lucknow will use its strong expertise in the area of behavioural psychology to conduct a pilot research project on domestic empowerment for the CRPF personnel.

According to Maheshwari, the CRPF personnel are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, naxal-hit areas and in Northeastern regions. They remain away from their families for several months together.

"We wanted a professional agency to give us a comprehensive report as to how to address the problems faced by our personnel. It is the first study of its kind by an outside expert agency," he said.

--IANS