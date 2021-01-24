I wish Lalu Prasad a speedy recovery: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday wished opposition RJD supremo Lalu Prasad a speedy recovery after the latter's health deteriorated and he was shifted to New Delhi's AIIMS.

Nitish Kumar said he wants Lalu to get healthy soon and wished him well.

After attending the birth anniversary celebrations of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur in Patna, when Nitish was asked about Lalu Prasad's deteriorating health, he said, "I wish Laluji gets well soon. When we were apart as political adversaries, too, even then I used to enquire about his health if he was unwell, but now we only get information about him through newspapers."

Nitish Kumar also made a reference to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The JD-U chief also said that earlier he used to enquire about Lalu's health telephonically, but the person (referring to younger son Tejashwi Yadav) who used to take care of Lalu used to insult him. The Chief Minister said since then he keeps getting information about Lalu Prasad only through the news.

Lalu Prasad is currently serving a jail sentence in Ranchi after being convicted in the fodder scam case. He was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for health reasons. His health suddenly worsened on Thursday night and after completing all legal formalities on Saturday, he had been sent to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.—IANS