I-T searches Haryana MLA Balraj Kundu's premises

New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday carried out searches at several locations in Haryana linked to independent legislator Balraj Kundu, who has been associated with the farmers' agitation, officials said.

An I-T department official said that multiple teams of the agency were carrying out searches to scrutinise the documents of Kundu in Rohtak, Gurugram and Hisar.

According to the officials, at the time of the searches Kundu was at his Gurugram residence while his family members were in their Rohtak residence.



Kundu is an independent MLA from the Meham Assembly seat in Haryana and a vocal critic of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state.

After the 2019 Assembly polls, Kundu had extended support to the BJP-JJP government in the state but later withdrew it.

He is also providing free food to the agitating farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border, where they have been sitting for almost three months against the three farm laws.

He has also been taking part in Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's Kisan Mahapanchayats in Haryana.

