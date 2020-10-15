Heroin worth Rs 2.40 cr seized from Dharavi

Mumbai: In a swoop, the Mumbai Police have seized 1.20 kg of heroin worth around Rs. 2.40 crore from a peddler in Dharavi, said an official of the Anti Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar Police, here on Thursday.

Following a tip-off about a drug consignment delivery, an ANC team lay in wait for the peddler at the 60-feet road in Dharavi on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly afterwards, the suspected peddler arrived to sell the drugs to other peddlers or customers in the area, said Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe.

He was nabbed red-handed with the packet containing 1.20 kgs of the drug which was identified as 'heroin', estimated to be worth around Rs.2.40 crore in the international market.

The peddler, named Manzar D. Shaikh, 47, a resident of Dharavi, was nabbed and taken for questioning.

Among other things, Shaikh has revealed a large network of drug peddlers and customers in the city and suburbs who shall be probed.

Police said that the accused had been earlier caught in 2018 by the ANC Ghatkopar Unit in a similar drug peddling case.

The latest seizure comes in the wake of the all-out war launched against illicit drugs trade by Mumbai Police. In the past three months even the Narcotics Control Bureau joined in the efforts.

—IANS