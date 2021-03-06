Harnessing ideas from 'change masters and thought leaders' TEDxMDI Gurgaon event successfully concluded

New Delhi: The TEDxMDI Gurgaon's talk with 'change masters and thought leaders' has recently concluded as a part of the 'Change Memoirs'.

The talk was a massive hit online and on social media platforms with participation in huge numbers; acknowledging the accomplishment of the event, there was a success party held in the capital on Wednesday, with one of the key speakers Shaine Soni, a fashion stylist and Miss Transqueen India 2020. The event was hosted by Question Associates at the Toxic Lounge in Saket.

Other notable guests included Ruhi Ganguly (Founder and CEO, Question Associates), Akassh K Aggarwal (celebrity jewellery designer), Rochika Aggarwal (censor board film certification - advisory panel), Dr Varun Katyal (celebrity nutritionist), Dinesh Aneja (owner Danj Entertainment), Neelam Saxena (FDCI designer), Sylvie Rodger (celebrity hairstylist), Vivek Mishra (BigBoss 7 fame).

The key speakers for the recently concluded TEDxMDI Gurgaon talk were:

a) Nitin Gadkari - Minister for Road Transport and Highways

b) Arokiaswamy Velumani - Founder, chairman and managing director of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

c) Shaine Soni - Fashion Stylist, Miss Transqueen India 2020

d) Praful Billore - Entrepreneur, MBA Chaiwala

e) Mira Erda - Formula 4 Racer

f) Licypriya Kangujam - Child environmental activist

g) Grand Master Akshar - Internationally acclaimed yoga & spiritual master

h) Deependra Singh Sengar - Ex-Indian Army

The talk was aimed at bringing together change masters and thought leaders and to have a meaningful dialogue where the speakers shared their ideas and experiences. Shaine Soni, a fashion stylist and Miss Transqueen India 2020 was a part of the speaker's panel and she represented the transgender community. She talked about her personal experiences and proudly remarked - "I've only 'come out' once. From my mother's womb".

Shaine was crowned as Miss Transqueen India 2020. She focuses on changing fashion aspirations by means of style detailing, blend of modern and classic with a hint of drama and importantly a style philosophy that is indigenous. She has been doing costumes and styling for celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Honey Singh and many more. She has also been associated with many beauty pageants like MNIP, Mrs India Worldwide, Miss India Diva and lately have become director operations, Miss India Elite.

"I feel really proud to have been a part of such an elite speaker panel for the TEDxMDI Gurgaon's recent talk. I feel there's a lot more that we need to talk about the LGBTQAI+ community and break stereotypes. Such thought-provoking dialogues on a big platform like this not only creates huge impact and awareness but also lays a roadmap for a better and safer society for one and all," said Shaine Soni, Fashion Stylist and Miss Transqueen India 2020 said, speaking on the occasion. Shaine's dress for the success party was designed by the famous designer Ashfaque Ahmad.

"The TEDxMDI Gurgaon talk has been such an enriching experience to be a part of. Going by their theme of harnessing ideas and experiences from change masters and thought leaders has been truly achieved and we look forward to these ideas to take shape in reality and benefit everyone. For Question Associates, it is a delight to be the hosting partners and we certainly look forward to executing more of such successful events," said Ruhi Ganguly Founder and CEO, Question Associates, commenting on the successful execution of the event.

Talking about the event, Moses Kurma, Owner of Toxic Lounge happily remarked "We are really glad to be the venue associates for this success party of TEDxMDI Gurgaon's recently concluded talk, and hosting such eminent change masters and thought leaders has actually been an overwhelming experience".

