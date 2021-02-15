Harman Kardon launches new speaker in India

New Delhi: Audio equipment maker HARMAN, owned by South Korean major Samsung on Monday launched its new speaker 'SoundSticks 4' in the Indian market.

The SoundSticks 4 is priced at Rs 25,999, is now available across leading retail stores across the country and on the company's online store.

The new speaker comes with an iconic transparent dome design with two satellite speakers and a subwoofer cover with an inner rippled surface design.



"In a continuing effort to make the SoundSticks 4 a timeless and coveted sculptural piece for the home, the new design carries on the signature form factor and materials of the original SoundSticks. Its sleek, transparent dome and silhouette blend in seamlessly with any home decor," the company said in a statement.



It features two satellite speakers each have four drivers for room-filling, clear, vibrant sound, a 100-watt dome subwoofer for vibrant treble and incredible bass

The latest speaker also supports wireless Bluetooth streaming.

—IANS

