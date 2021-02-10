Guar gum futures fall on low demand

New Delh: Guar gum prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 13 to Rs 6,310 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for February delivery declined by Rs 13, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 6,310 per five quintal in 10,485 lots.

Guar gum for March delivery dropped by similar margins to Rs 6,391 per five quintal in 48,180 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

—PTI