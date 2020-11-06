Govt's 'kowtowing to everyone' may become a serious problem: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of developing a tendency to bow before others which can be pose a serious problem for the country.

Taking to twitter Rahul said 'Chinese respect strength & clear strategic action. GOI's approach of kowtowing to everyone is taking India into a dangerous quagmire.'

He also shared a picture of CDS General Bipin Rawat which was of news piece stating that India Defense head says that clash with China may begin a wider conflict.

Prior to this, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had accused that there was a shortage of defence officers in the country and the government is showing no concern on the matter.

He has further said that around 70 thousand soldiers were to be deployed in the mountain corps, however, the government did not do the same citing financial constraints.

—UNI