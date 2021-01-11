Top
Home > India News > Four passengers on Air Indias London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Four passengers on Air India''s London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

 The Hawk |  11 Jan 2021 7:45 AM GMT

Four passengers on Air Indias London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19
X

New Delhi: Four passengers travelling on Air India''s London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.

Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for COVID-19.

All flights connecting the UK and India were suspended from December 23 to January 7 by the central government as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in that country.

Air India''s AI162 flight landed at the Delhi airport at 10.30 pm on Sunday.

"All testing completed within three hours and passengers released within 7.5 hours, even with positive cases," Gauri Agarwal, the founder of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, said.

"There were total 186 passengers on AI162 London-Delhi flight. Four of them have tested positive for COVID-19," she added.

—PTI

Updated : 11 Jan 2021 7:45 AM GMT
Tags:    India   London-Delhi   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X