Four more appear before NIA in SFJ case

New Delhi: On Tuesday, four more people appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with its probe into the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) case, officials said.

A senior NIA official connected to the probe, wishing not to be named told IANS, "Today four more persons appeared to record their statements as witness."

The official said that on Monday and Sunday, about a dozen of people appeared before the NIA to record their statements.

Earlier, an NIA official had told IANS that the anti-terror probe agency has sent notices to several people for examination. The official said that they have been called as witnesses to ascertain certain details of the case.

When asked who had been called besides the journalist, farmer leaders, the official said, "I cannot specifically say about the profession of the individuals who have been called for examination."

The official said that the agency had called about 40 people as witnesses for investigation in the SFJ case.

"They have been called to be examined to ascertain certain details for the investigation," the official had said.

The NIA has issued summons to several journalists, farmer leaders and others to appear before it as witnesses in connection with the Sikhs For Justice case that it registered on December 15 last year.

The NIA had registered a case after a notification from the government under several sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In the FIR, which has been viewed by IANS, the NIA alleged that SFJ, an unlawful association and other Khalistani terrorist outfits including but not limited to Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force and Khalistan Zindabad Force along with their frontal organisations have entered into a conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people to incite them to rise in rebellion against the government.

The FIR also said that huge funds are being collected abroad for an on-ground campaign and propaganda against missions in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Germany and so forth.

These campaigns are being spearheaded by designated terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and others.

The FIR also alleged that SFJ and other pro-Khalistani elements involved in this conspiracy, through their incessant social media campaign and otherwise, are radicalising and recruiting impressionable youth to agitate and undertake terrorist acts for the creation of a separate nation of Khalistan after secession from Indian Territory.

—IANS