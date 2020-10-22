Former Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and former Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday night.

He was 86 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Mr Reddy who had recovered from COVID-19 nearly a month ago developed health complications including lung infection following which he was admitted to a Corporate hospital.

His health condition became critical and breathed his last around midnight last night.

A mass leader and trade unionist, Reddy plunged into politics in 1970 and joined the Janata Party and continued in the party till 1990 and later joined the Telangana statehood movement led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He had been elected to the Legislative Assembly thrice from Musheerabad constituency and was also a member of the Legislative Council.

The senior TRS leader had served as Minister in the Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy and K.Chandrasekhar Rao Cabinets.

The Chief Minister, mourning the death of Reddy, ordered a state funeral for him.

—UNI