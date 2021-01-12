Former AIADMK Minister PV Damodaran Dies of Multiple Organ Failure at 70

Coimbatore: Former Tamil Nadu minister and senior AIADMK leader P V Damodaran died at a private hospital here on Tuesday after a brief illness, party and hospital sources said. Damodaran, 70, had represented Pongalur assembly constituency in the district and was the animal husbandry minister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet during 2001-06.

He is survived by wife. The leader was admitted to the hospital a month ago with symptoms of COVID-19 but had tested negative.

However, he was undergoing treatment for age related illness and breathed his last following multiple organ failure, hospital sources said.—PTI