Foreign Envoys Visit Historic Hazratbal Shrine In J-K

Srinagar: A delegation of 24 envoys visited the historic Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake on Wednesday on the first day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take a first-hand account of the situation in newly-carved union territory.

The shrine contains a holy relic, a strand of hair of Prophet Muhammad. The custodian explained to the visiting dignitaries the importance of the shrine to the people, especially those living in Kashmir Valley. He also gave an account of how the holy relic was brought to Kashmir from Medina in Saudi Arabia in 1634 by a traveller. The delegation of envoys arrived here this morning on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for making an assessment of the situation post the abrogation of the erstwhile state''s special status in 2019. The delegation, which comprised envoys from Europe, Africa, South America and Asia, were taken to a government college in Budgam in central Kashmir where they were received by the administration and briefed about the strengthening of local bodies, including panchayat, officials said. The envoys arrived here amid heightened security arrangements in the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.—PTI