For Ghulam Nabi Azad Bell Does Not Toll...On To Head Cong-BJP Axis In J&K

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a dramatic closed door gratuitous development in the "common secret war room", BJP-Congress (Indian National Congress) alignment is taking shape (to be finalised by the time it appears in print) in relation to form a coalition government in J&K with former State Chief Minister non controversial, always accomodating, eqanimous, patient, "fully national" Ghulam Nabi Azad as "consensus CM" so that the current UTs are governed/administered cogently and smoothly sail toward statehood as before and for that transition of the UTs to state's, Narendra Modi-blessed Azad's role wil be paramount. Simultaneously he will facilitate ways/modus operandi for usurption of POK from Pakistan and mingle that into Kashmir here for which Modi's consent is already there 24x7x365.

Azad, household name in valley, Jammu and

even, Ladakh, due to his inveterate +ism, liked by all otherwise always sceptical, will evince his 1980's Indian Youth Congress strong arm tactics - not associated with him since so many past decades - to inspire Indian Army etc to do all (im)possible to rope in POK into India lock, stock and barrel.

As J&K CM then, he will not only ensure convivial amalgamation of POK into India but right from day 1, he will go beyond extra mile required to project Kashmir as 1, integral part of India, frontline state ever prepared to partake of in the country's all activities like any other state in the country does. And even then tere will be no loss of famous Kashmiriyat tom-tomed so vociferously frequently.

According to senior observers in Delhi, Azad will easily 'nationalise' the state, now UT, with his 'national outlook and his inherent belief in it'.