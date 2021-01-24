Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in a corruption case and has been hospitalised for COVID-19 is stable, according to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A health bulletin issued by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) stated that she was conscious, alert and well oriented. She is admitted at Victoria hospital and the bulletin issued by the hospital stated that she is stable and comfortable, walking with support and is consuming food normally.

Ms. Sasikala, aide of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, was hospitalised last week after she reported symptoms such as fever, breathlessness and cough. She was diagnosed with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and a COVID 19 test had first tested negative. The second test however showed that she was positive for COVID 19 and her CT Thorax reports had suggested that she has severe respiratory infection. C.R. Jayanthi, Director cum Dean of BMRCI in a press release on Sunday stated that she is being continuously monitored in the ICU ward. Her pulse, blood pressure and respiratory rate are all normal. Her oxygen saturation on Sunday was 97 % with four litres of oxygen and her sugar level stood at 157.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law J. Ilavarasi who was admitted in Trauma and Emergency Care Centre, the dedicated COVID-19 facility on Victoria Hospital is asymptomatic and stable and is being treated as per the standard treatment protocols of COVID 19.