Efforts & contributions of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil will inspire generations to come: PM

New Delhi: Lauding the contributions of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil for society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his efforts and contribution for the development of the village, for the poor, for their education and for the success of cooperatives in Maharashtra will inspire generations to come.

Speaking after releasing the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil titled 'Deh Vechwa Karani', through video conferencing, the PM said,' One will find stories of Vikhe Patil's life in every region of Maharashtra.

Balasaheb Vikhe Patil followed the footsteps of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and dedicated himself to the development of Maharashtra. Easing the lives of the villagers, the poor, the farmers and reducing their sufferings have been the core of Vikhe Patil's life. Vikhe Patil ji always worked for the betterment of society and always stressed on making politics a medium for bringing meaningful changes in the society, and for solving the problems of the poor and the villages.

This approach of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil set him apart from the others. The autobiography of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil is very important for all of us, as his efforts and contribution for the development of the village, for the poor, for their education, for the success of cooperatives in Maharashtra will inspire generations to come.'

On the occasion, he renamed Pravara Rural Education Society as 'Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society'.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil understood the pain and sufferings of the poor, of the farmers. So he brought the farmers together, connected them with the cooperatives.

The Prime Minister said, as a minister in Atal ji's government, he encouraged cooperatives in many areas of the country including Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister said when rural education was not discussed much in the country, Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil worked to empower the youth in the villages through the Pravara Rural Education Society. Through this society he worked for the education and skill development of the youth in the village.

'Vikhe Patil ji understood the importance of education in farming in the village. Today opportunities are being created to lead farmers towards entrepreneurship and make them entrepreneurs,' he said.

The Prime Minister said that after independence when the country did not have enough food to feed, the priority of the government was how to increase the productivity of the crop. But in this concern for productivity, the focus was not given towards profitability of the farmer.

He said the country is now emphasizing on increasing the income of the farmer, and has made constant efforts in this direction, such as the decision to increase MSP, neem coating of urea and better crop insurance.

'Due to initiatives like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers now do not have to depend on others for small expenses. Moreover unprecedented work has been done on augmenting infrastructure such as cold chains, mega food parks and agro-processing infrastructure,' the PM said.

