ED Spl Dir Yogesh Gupta transferred from Kolkata to Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre has transferred Yogesh Gupta, Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Kolkata to New Delhi and assigned the additional charge of post of Special Director of Kolkata to Vivek Wadekar.

The decision was taken by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday.

"The ACC has approved the proposal for the transfer of Yogesh Gupta, IPS (KL 1993), Special Director of ED from Kolkata to New Delhi as Special Director (Adjudication) in the ED and assigning the additional charge of the post of Special Director in the ED, Kolkata to Vivek Wadekar, Special Director (CR) with immediate effect, " the order said.

Prior to joining ED, Gupta, was posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the armed police batallion and CMD of Kerala Financial Corporation.

Gupta, who is also a chartered accountant and a cost management personnel was in-charge of bank securities and fraud cell in CBI's Mumbai branch.

Wadekar is a 1991 batch IRS officer. He was appointed as Special Director in ED for five years in March 2018.

The ED is the central investigative agency, under the Union Finance Ministry, that enforces the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the country.

