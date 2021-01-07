Distressed to see news on rioting and violence: PM on US Capitol chaos

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the violent chaos that unfolded a day ago at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., saying "orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue".



"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington D.C. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.

"The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister's remarks came after thousands of supporters of sitting US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building, deemed as the citadel of American democracy, on Wednesday afternoon, forcing proceedings to count Electoral College votes cast in the November 3, 2020 presidential election, to halt.

Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the House and the Senate, and the Capitol was vandalised.

At least four people have been killed, 52 arrested and 14 police officers injured as a result of the violence.

The Capitol building houses the US Congress and is the seat of the legislative branch of the American government.

