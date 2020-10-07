DEPwD, M/o SJ&E in Association with Univ of Melbourne, Australia to Organize In'tl Conference on 'Mental Health – Looking Beyond COVID 19' Tomorrow

New Delhi (The Hawk): Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in association with University of Melbourne, Australia is organizing an International Conference on 'Mental Health – Looking beyond COVID 19' tomorrow (8th October, 2020) through video conferencing. The Conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and co-chaired by Prof. Craig Jeffrey, Director, Australia-India Institute. The Australian High Commissioner at New Delhi will also participate in the Conference.

The Conference through video conferencing will deliberate on various issues related to mental health rehabilitation, particularly, in the context of situation arising out of COVID 19 pandemic. Experts from India and Australia will touch upon issues such as stress management for frontline non-health workers; multicultural mental health; maintaining mental health: working from home; suicide and associated media reporting in India; Mental Health and Human Rights in India and Australia;Tools to building Mental Health Resilience in people with disabilityetc.

DEPwD had signed anMoU with Govt. of Australia in November 2019 for cooperation in the disability sector. The above Conference is being organized as a joint initiative under the said MoU.

The live streaming of the Conference will be available on Department's YouTube channel i.e. https://youtu.be/GcNKczaqVsQ.