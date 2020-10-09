Dept of Posts celebrates National Postal week from 9th October, 2020 to 15th

New Delhi (The Hawk): Today is World Post Day. World Post Day is observed every year on October 9. It marks the anniversary of the establishment of Universal Postal Union. On this occasion, Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Government of India is celebrating National Postal week. The 7-day celebration starts from today, 9th October, 2020 to 15th October, 2020.

A press conference in this regard was held yesterday by Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Shri H. C. Agrawal. A presentation was given highlighting the achievements of Maharashtra Postal Circle products available with India Post. Postmaster General (Mails & BD), Shri. Ganesh Sawaleshwarkar, GM (Finance) Shri. Vijay Kumar, and Director Postal Services (HQ), Ms. Kaiya Arora, were also present during the occasion.